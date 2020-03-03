2016 BMW X6

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Heated windshield washer jets

Run flat tires

Roll Stability Control

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Wheels: alloy

Air filtration: active charcoal

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Center console trim: leather

Door trim: leather

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Shift knob trim: alloy

Cargo cover: retractable

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Center differential: mechanical

Exhaust: dual tip

Trailer hitch: ready

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Dash trim: wood

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Front wipers: rain sensing

Power windows: remotely operated

Armrests: rear center folding with storage

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Parking sensors: front

Front struts

Satellite communications: BMW Assist

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Total speakers: 9

Watts: 205

Front brake diameter: 13.7

Power windows: lockout button

Axle ratio: 3.15

Taillights: LED

Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Impact sensor: alert system

Phone: hands free

Navigation system: hard drive

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Real time traffic

Rear brake diameter: 12.6

Interior accents: aluminum

Touch-sensitive controls

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Courtesy lights: door

Drive mode selector

Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Battery: maintenance-free

Electronic parking brake: auto off

Rear struts

Grille color: black with chrome accents

Ambient lighting: color-adjustable

Power door locks: auto-locking

Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Floor material: cargo area carpet

Hard drive: 20GB

Alternator: 210 amps

Storage: accessory hook

Front fog lights: LED

Window defogger: rear

Footwell lights: color-adjustable

Smart device app function: maintenance status

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

