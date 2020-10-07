2016 BMW X6

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Carpet 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Woodgrain low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close door unlock door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Dash trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Hard drive: 20GB Alternator: 210 amps Storage: accessory hook Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining mast 12V front and rear maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated speed sensitive safety reverse self-leveling rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks in floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.