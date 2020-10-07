Menu
2016 BMW X6

49,329 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 BMW X6

2016 BMW X6

xDrive35i, NAV, CAM, PANO, HEATED, KEYLESS, MEMORY

2016 BMW X6

xDrive35i, NAV, CAM, PANO, HEATED, KEYLESS, MEMORY

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

49,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5902494
  • Stock #: PC6177
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C51G0N78326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6177
  • Mileage 49,329 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW X6 | X-Drive 35I | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | DUAL CLIMATE ZONE | POWER TAILGATE | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2016 BMW X6 xDrive 35i combines sporty coupe styling with SUV versatility in a sleek and luxurious package. A 3.0L Inline 6 Cylinder combined with an 8-Speed Automatic Gearbox and BMW's famous xDrive All Wheel Drive you'll command the roads in all conditions. Amazing handling, comfortable ride and a spacious Cabin. Classy White exterior paint with sporty Red leather interior.







Options like Navigation, Backup Camera for tight situations, a Massive Panoramic Sunroof for those country drive views. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel are perfect for Canadian Winters, Comfort Access and much more you will not miss a beat in this gorgeous SUV! For safety this vehicle is equipped with Traction/Stability Control, Security, Drivers Assistance Technology, Six airbags are designed to deploy only as needed in the event of a collision. Active Head Restraints. Mounted in the front seats, they reduce the risk of whiplash or neck/head/spine injury.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Woodgrain
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
door unlock
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Hard drive: 20GB
Alternator: 210 amps
Storage: accessory hook
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
self-leveling
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
in floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

