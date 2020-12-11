Menu
2016 BMW X6

128,050 KM

Details Description Features

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

M 567HP, PREM PKG, CARBON, MERINO, NAV, HUD, VENT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

128,050KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6331814
  Stock #: PC6429
  VIN: 5YMKW8C52G0R43179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6429
  • Mileage 128,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW X6 M | 567HP | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER TRIM | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO | NIGHT VISION WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION | SKI & SNOWBOARD BAG | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | FULL MERINO LEATHER | COMFORT ACCESS| PUSH TO START | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | WIFI HOTSPOT | EXTENDED COMPONENT WARRANTY | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The BMW X6 M combines the typical M performance with the flexibility of an X model. The X6 Sports Activity Coupe profile is very unique but the more aggressive looking Front and Rear MSPORT Bumpers make the car look even more special. The Beautiful Black exterior with 21-inch Msport Rims will definitely be a head turner. The exterior is not the only special feature of the car.







The Twin Turbocharged 4.4L V8 producing 567HP and 553TQ, mated to xDrive All Wheel Drive system and a smooth/fast 8-Speed Automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters provides mind-blowing performance from this SUV. The 0-100kmh time is only 3.9 seconds! Through the Infotainment System you will be able to choose between Comfort, Sport, Sport+ Modes for Engine Response, Steering Feel and Suspension Firmness. You will be able to make your own drive feeling by changing those modes individually. The car also come with 160,000km BMW Extended Component Warranty.







The Interior is wrapped in beautiful Red Merino Leather which not only looks but feels premium. For winter days you will have Heated Seats and Steering wheel. As addition the front seats are also Vented for hotter summer days. The looks of Interior is enhanced with Carbon Fiber Trim pieces. BMW iDrive Navigation System comes standard along with a Backup Camera for guidance, Heads Up Display, so you never need to take eyes off the road.







As a special option this car comes with Night Vision Camera with Pedestrian Detection, Premium Package adds LED headlights, Vented Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Phone Charger, Soft Close Doors, and Wifi Hotspot - amazing amenities! Standard equipment includes 4-Zone Climate Control, Power/Memory Seats, Sunroof, HomeLink Garage Opener, Sport Seats, Power Hatch Tailgate, Heated Mirrors, foglights, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, lumbar support, and much more!Buy with confidence as this is a clean CarFax car!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and y

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
18
Carpet
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Air suspension: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Hard drive: 20GB
Alternator: 210 amps
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Front fog lights: LED
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Rear brake diameter: 15.2
Steering ratio: 17.9
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Passenger Seat
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
self-leveling
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
independently controlled
in floor

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

