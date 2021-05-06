2016 Buick Encore

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 4 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7073356

7073356 Stock #: L13198A

L13198A VIN: KL4CJFSB8GB701633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,493 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Windows Rear Defroster Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Two-toned Paint Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.