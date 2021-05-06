Menu
2016 Buick Encore

124,493 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2016 Buick Encore

2016 Buick Encore

2016 Buick Encore

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7073356
  • Stock #: L13198A
  • VIN: KL4CJFSB8GB701633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2016 Buick Encore Convenience AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we’re here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You’ll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It’s that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Two-toned Paint
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

