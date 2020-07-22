Menu
2016 Buick Regal

101,779 KM

Details

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

2016 Buick Regal

2016 Buick Regal

Turbo

2016 Buick Regal

Turbo

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

101,779KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5596554
  • Stock #: 357
  • VIN: 2G4GK5EX8G9172719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black+Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,779 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL Buick Regal Turbo NOW FOR SALE!! THIS HAS A BEAUTIFUL COLOUR COMBO, AND COMES LOADED WITH MANY GREAT FEATURES LIKE:

REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, AUTOMATIC, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS AND SO MUCH MORE!

LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support

