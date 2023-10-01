Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/10/2023 with an estimated $1605.26 of damage. On which a $243 claim was made.

2016 Buick Verano

102,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,590

+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Verano

Convenience 1 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2016 Buick Verano

Convenience 1 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,590

+ taxes & licensing

102,700KM
Used
VIN 1G4PP5SK7G4163751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Stability control system
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Full Range Traction Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
7" Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlets

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

