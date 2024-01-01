Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Cadillac ATS

85,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated Front Seats

2016 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,400KM
VIN 1G6AH5RX1G0117304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

