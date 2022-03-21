2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

$58,800 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 6 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8922742

8922742 Stock #: PC8507

PC8507 VIN: 1GYS4JKJ0GR446559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Raven

Interior Colour Shale with Cocoa Accents

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8507

Mileage 98,609 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Adjustable Pedals STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Tow/Haul Mode Battery Saver Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Axle ratio: 3.23 Exterior Running Boards Trailer Hitch Rear Privacy Glass Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Active grille shutters Media / Nav / Comm Phone dvd player HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Comfort HEATED Additional Features Rear Split Wood Third Row MP3 Playback 2 wind deflector GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR SURROUND SOUND Dual Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Lumbar 12 Active suspension Auxiliary Oil Cooler Interior Motion Sensor Front integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Third row seat folding: power Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 4WD selector: electronic Rear seat: heated Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Headphone jacks: rear Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Adjustable pedals: power Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Front brake diameter: 13.0 Rear audio: separate Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 15 Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Navigation system: touch screen display Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Air suspension: rear Door handle color: chrome Locking differential: rear Laminated glass: acoustic Front brake width: 1.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Auxiliary engine cooler Interior accents: chrome Rear air conditioning zones: single Rear brake width: 0.8 Headlights: LED Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Steering ratio: 17.3 Wheel spokes: 7 Capless fuel filler system Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Body side moldings: chrome Cross traffic alert: rear RAIN SENSING In-Dash CD: DVD audio Remote control: audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Headphones: wireless Third row seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: power Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40 Video monitor 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Battery: heavy duty Window defogger: rear Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm Trailer wiring: 7-pin Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Power outlet(s): 115V rear Rear seat power adjustments Rear vents: third row Front airbags: center Alternator: 170 amps Exhaust: hidden Infotainment: CUE Video monitor location: dual rear Video system: Blu-Ray player Third row seat upholstery: leather Video monitor size: 9 in. Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. Wireless charging station: front Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer with washer 12V rear auto-locking voice guided directions independently controlled 12V cargo area anti-tow sensor vibrating driver seat Smartphone integration: Android Auto video auxiliary audio/video input Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: real time traffic Roof rack crossbars: chrome Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

