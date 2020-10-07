Menu
2016 Cadillac SRX

85,000 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

2016 Cadillac SRX

2016 Cadillac SRX

Luxury Collection

2016 Cadillac SRX

Luxury Collection

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6105738
  • Stock #: 347
  • VIN: 3GYFNGE30GS559486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE LUXURY VEHICLE IN AFFORDABLE PRICE.

NICE AND COMFORTABLE RIDE.

WITH ALL ADVANCED FEATURES.

WE SOLD ALL VEHICLES CERTIFIED WITH NO EXTRA COST.

THERE IS NO HIDDEN COST.

YOU CAN WALK-IN OR MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR THE A TEST DRIVE. THANKS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

