2016 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection, AWD, 308HP, V6, BOSE AUDIO, CAM
- Listing ID: 8466546
- Stock #: PC8071
- VIN: 3GYFNEE33GS525269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Ice Tricoat
- Interior Colour Ebony w/ebony accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8071
- Mileage 141,821 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY COLLECTION | AWD | 308HP | 3.6L V6 | AUTOMATIC | HID HEADLIGHTS | ILLUMINATED FENDER VENTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM | KEYLESS ACCESS | POWER LIFTGATE | HEATED MIRRORS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LEATHER INTERIOR | ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF | RAINSENSE WIPERS | PARK ASSIST | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | REAR VISION CAMERA | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | REAL-TIME DAMPING SUSPENSION | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | CADILLAC CUE | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Underneath its striking looks, the 206 Cadillac SRX seamlessly combines a spacious, versatile cabin with a suite of high-tech innovations, cut and sewn details and strong safety features. It's a crossover that leaves no room for compromise.
This Cadillac SRX is powered by a 3.6-litre Direct Injection V6 VVT Engine that outputs 308 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with Algorithm Shifting. This SRX comes in a White exterior colour with a Black Leather interior and Sapele Wood Trim inside.
The Luxury edition adds Adaptive Remote Start, Ambient Interior Lighting, Cargo Management System, Keyless Access, Power Liftgate with memory height, Automatic-dimming rear-view mirror, Heated and power-adjustable/folding Side Mirrors. Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Vision Camera, Chrome Roof Rails, Leather Interior, 8-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, Side Blind Zone Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Powered UltraView Sunroof, Universal Home Remote, Rainsense Wipers, 18" aluminum wheels with bright machined finish Sapele Wood Trim and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
