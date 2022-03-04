Menu
2016 Cadillac SRX

141,821 KM

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Luxury Collection, AWD, 308HP, V6, BOSE AUDIO, CAM

Luxury Collection, AWD, 308HP, V6, BOSE AUDIO, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

141,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8466546
  • Stock #: PC8071
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE33GS525269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Ice Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/ebony accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8071
  • Mileage 141,821 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY COLLECTION | AWD | 308HP | 3.6L V6 | AUTOMATIC | HID HEADLIGHTS | ILLUMINATED FENDER VENTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM | KEYLESS ACCESS | POWER LIFTGATE | HEATED MIRRORS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LEATHER INTERIOR | ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF | RAINSENSE WIPERS | PARK ASSIST | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | REAR VISION CAMERA | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | REAL-TIME DAMPING SUSPENSION | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | CADILLAC CUE | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Underneath its striking looks, the 206 Cadillac SRX seamlessly combines a spacious, versatile cabin with a suite of high-tech innovations, cut and sewn details and strong safety features. It's a crossover that leaves no room for compromise.







This Cadillac SRX is powered by a 3.6-litre Direct Injection V6 VVT Engine that outputs 308 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with Algorithm Shifting. This SRX comes in a White exterior colour with a Black Leather interior and Sapele Wood Trim inside.







The Luxury edition adds Adaptive Remote Start, Ambient Interior Lighting, Cargo Management System, Keyless Access, Power Liftgate with memory height, Automatic-dimming rear-view mirror, Heated and power-adjustable/folding Side Mirrors. Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Vision Camera, Chrome Roof Rails, Leather Interior, 8-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, Side Blind Zone Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Powered UltraView Sunroof, Universal Home Remote, Rainsense Wipers, 18" aluminum wheels with bright machined finish Sapele Wood Trim and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.39
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Laminated Glass
Upholstery: Leather
Rear
Wood
Side
2
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
Wheels: Polished Aluminum
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
range
power folding
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: rain sensing
In-Dash CD: single disc
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Rear wiper: with washer
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Grille color: silver
Cross traffic alert: rear
Window trim: silver
variable intermittent
halogen
Shift knob trim: wood
Storage: in floor
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Infotainment: CUE
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Power Panoramic
multi-function
tilt/slide
mast
wiper activated
auto-locking
rear center with pass-thru
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: chrome
anti-theft key

