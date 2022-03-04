2016 Cadillac SRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 8 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8466546

8466546 Stock #: PC8071

PC8071 VIN: 3GYFNEE33GS525269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Ice Tricoat

Interior Colour Ebony w/ebony accents

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8071

Mileage 141,821 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Retained Accessory Power Engine Immobilizer driver seat Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 3.39 Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Cargo Area Light Laminated Glass Seating Upholstery: Leather Additional Features Rear Wood Side 2 Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Lumbar Wheels: Polished Aluminum Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack range power folding Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Door trim: wood Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: rain sensing In-Dash CD: single disc Memorized settings: 2 driver Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Rear wiper: with washer Spare tire kit: inflator kit Armrests: rear center with cupholders Grille color: silver Cross traffic alert: rear Window trim: silver variable intermittent halogen Shift knob trim: wood Storage: in floor Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Infotainment: CUE LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Power Panoramic multi-function tilt/slide mast wiper activated auto-locking rear center with pass-thru Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: chrome anti-theft key

