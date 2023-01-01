2016 Cadillac XTS

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 1 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10235546

10235546 Stock #: R13154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 76,199 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.