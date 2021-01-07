2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Convenience Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.