2016 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | 3LT | 455 HP | RWD | 6.2L V8 | 7 SPEED MANUAL | MEMORY PACKAGE | NAPPA 3LT LEATHER BUCKET SEATS | HEAT & VENTILATED SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | FRONT CURB VIEW & BACK-UP CAMERA | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | QUAD EXHAUST | HEATED OUTSIDE MIRRORS | AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | BLUETOOTH | VOICE RECOGNITION | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the stunning 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT, a true masterpiece of modern engineering that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This exceptional vehicle is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine that delivers an impressive 455 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque, ensuring that youll never be lacking in power or performance. As you take a closer look at this exquisite machine, youll notice that it comes standard with a range of impressive features that are sure to enhance your driving experience. The exterior is finished in a sleek and stylish Black, which is sure to make a bold statement wherever you go. The interior is equally impressive, with Jet Black leather 3LT seats including heating & ventilation that provide the perfect combination of comfort and luxury Other factory default features include a 7-speed manual transmission, Brembo brakes, a front curb view & rearview camera, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 9-speaker Bose audio system. Additionally, youll appreciate the advanced technology features such as Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Overall, the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is an exceptional vehicle that embodies the perfect combination of power, performance, and luxury. Whether youre cruising down the highway or taking on the racetrack, this remarkable machine is sure to exceed your expectations in every way. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

44,453 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY,3LT,MANUAL,V8,455HP,HUD,MEMORY PKG

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY,3LT,MANUAL,V8,455HP,HUD,MEMORY PKG

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,453KM
Used
VIN 1G1YE2D75G5103993

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,453 KM

2016 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | 3LT | 455 HP | RWD | 6.2L V8 | 7 SPEED MANUAL | MEMORY PACKAGE | NAPPA 3LT LEATHER BUCKET SEATS | HEAT & VENTILATED SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | FRONT CURB VIEW & BACK-UP CAMERA | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | QUAD EXHAUST | HEATED OUTSIDE MIRRORS | AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | BLUETOOTH | VOICE RECOGNITION | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the stunning 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT, a true masterpiece of modern engineering that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This exceptional vehicle is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine that delivers an impressive 455 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque, ensuring that you'll never be lacking in power or performance.







As you take a closer look at this exquisite machine, you'll notice that it comes standard with a range of impressive features that are sure to enhance your driving experience. The exterior is finished in a sleek and stylish Black, which is sure to make a bold statement wherever you go. The interior is equally impressive, with Jet Black leather 3LT seats including heating & ventilation that provide the perfect combination of comfort and luxury







Other factory default features include a 7-speed manual transmission, Brembo brakes, a front curb view & rearview camera, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 9-speaker Bose audio system. Additionally, you'll appreciate the advanced technology features such as Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Overall, the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is an exceptional vehicle that embodies the perfect combination of power, performance, and luxury. Whether you're cruising down the highway or taking on the racetrack, this remarkable machine is sure to exceed your expectations in every way.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Cover
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires

Clock
External temperature display

Upholstery: Leather

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Dash trim: leather
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear brake width: 0.9
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Infotainment: MyLink
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Battery: maintenance-free
Steering ratio: 12.0
Tire type: summer performance
Power windows: safety reverse
Premium brakes: Brembo
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: driving performance
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off
Cupholders: covered / front
Camera system: front / rearview
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Internet radio app: Pandora / Stitcher
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated

2016 Chevrolet Corvette