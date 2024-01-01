$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY,3LT,MANUAL,V8,455HP,HUD,MEMORY PKG
2016 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY,3LT,MANUAL,V8,455HP,HUD,MEMORY PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 44,453 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | 3LT | 455 HP | RWD | 6.2L V8 | 7 SPEED MANUAL | MEMORY PACKAGE | NAPPA 3LT LEATHER BUCKET SEATS | HEAT & VENTILATED SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | FRONT CURB VIEW & BACK-UP CAMERA | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | QUAD EXHAUST | HEATED OUTSIDE MIRRORS | AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | BLUETOOTH | VOICE RECOGNITION | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the stunning 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT, a true masterpiece of modern engineering that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This exceptional vehicle is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine that delivers an impressive 455 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque, ensuring that you'll never be lacking in power or performance.
As you take a closer look at this exquisite machine, you'll notice that it comes standard with a range of impressive features that are sure to enhance your driving experience. The exterior is finished in a sleek and stylish Black, which is sure to make a bold statement wherever you go. The interior is equally impressive, with Jet Black leather 3LT seats including heating & ventilation that provide the perfect combination of comfort and luxury
Other factory default features include a 7-speed manual transmission, Brembo brakes, a front curb view & rearview camera, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 9-speaker Bose audio system. Additionally, you'll appreciate the advanced technology features such as Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Overall, the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is an exceptional vehicle that embodies the perfect combination of power, performance, and luxury. Whether you're cruising down the highway or taking on the racetrack, this remarkable machine is sure to exceed your expectations in every way.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333