2016 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY Z51 3LT | COUPE | NAVIGATION | COMPETITION SEATS | CAMERA | VENTILATED SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX























This distinctive muscle car, Corvette #LT Z51 Coupe, V8 Engine, pushes 455hp. Exhaust, performance increases to 460 horsepower, aggressive exhaust sound, with 4" polished stainless-steel tips. Curb View cameras, front, Rear Vision Camera, Competition seats, 3LT interior trim seats, console, door armrests and instrument panel in interior colour selected, Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way, Seat adjusters, power bolster and power lumbar, Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior, Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel, upper door trim panels and console storage cover, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim, Package includes headliner, visors, trim above windshield and rear window, A-pillar trim and area around quarter window, Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom, Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information Center, Head-Up Display with colour readouts for street mode, track mode with g-meter, vehicle speed, engine rpm, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, Hatch release, push button open, Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Cargo Cover

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Retained Accessory Power

SURROUND SOUND

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Run flat tires

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Side airbags: front

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Antenna type: diversity

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Center console trim: leather

Door trim: leather

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

2-stage unlocking doors

Rear suspension classification: independent

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Total speakers: 8

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Subwoofer: 2

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Dash trim: leather

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Limited slip differential: rear

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Gauge: oil pressure

Rear brake width: 0.9

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Premium brand: Bose

Floor material: carpet

Cupholders: covered

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Axle ratio: 3.42

Oil monitor

Front shock type: monotube

Front spring type: transverse leaf

Front suspension type: short and long arm

Rear shock type: monotube

Rear spring type: leaf

Rear suspension type: short and long arm

Satellite communications: OnStar

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Exhaust: quad tip

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Internet radio app: Pandora

Front brake width: 1.18

Painted brake calipers

Rear brake diameter: 13.3

Courtesy lights: door

Drive mode selector

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Removable roof: targa top

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Wifi: hotspot

Wheels: painted aluminum

Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming

Navigation system: touch screen display

Premium brakes

Battery: maintenance-free

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Camera system: front

Steering ratio: 12.0

Tuned suspension: sport

Tire type: summer performance

Front brake diameter: 13.6

Power windows: safety reverse

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Upholstery accents: perforated

Window defogger: rear

Connected in-car apps: driving performance

Infotainment screen size: 8 in.

Customizable instrument cluster

Smart device app function: maintenance status

Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

