Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY Z51 3LT, NAV, CAM, VENT. SEATS, HEADS UP

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY Z51 3LT, NAV, CAM, VENT. SEATS, HEADS UP

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 4447023
  2. 4447023
  3. 4447023
  4. 4447023
  5. 4447023
  6. 4447023
  7. 4447023
  8. 4447023
  9. 4447023
  10. 4447023
  11. 4447023
  12. 4447023
  13. 4447023
  14. 4447023
  15. 4447023
  16. 4447023
  17. 4447023
  18. 4447023
  19. 4447023
  20. 4447023
  21. 4447023
  22. 4447023
  23. 4447023
  24. 4447023
  25. 4447023
  26. 4447023
  27. 4447023
  28. 4447023
  29. 4447023
  30. 4447023
  31. 4447023
  32. 4447023
  33. 4447023
  34. 4447023
  35. 4447023
  36. 4447023
  37. 4447023
Contact Seller

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,251KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4447023
  • Stock #: PC5213
  • VIN: 1G1YM2D72G5121127
Exterior Colour
Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
STINGRAY Z51 3LT | COUPE | NAVIGATION | COMPETITION SEATS | CAMERA | VENTILATED SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX











This distinctive muscle car, Corvette #LT Z51 Coupe, V8 Engine, pushes 455hp. Exhaust, performance increases to 460 horsepower, aggressive exhaust sound, with 4" polished stainless-steel tips. Curb View cameras, front, Rear Vision Camera, Competition seats, 3LT interior trim seats, console, door armrests and instrument panel in interior colour selected, Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way, Seat adjusters, power bolster and power lumbar, Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior, Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel, upper door trim panels and console storage cover, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim, Package includes headliner, visors, trim above windshield and rear window, A-pillar trim and area around quarter window, Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom, Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information Center, Head-Up Display with colour readouts for street mode, track mode with g-meter, vehicle speed, engine rpm, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, Hatch release, push button open, Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • SURROUND SOUND
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Run flat tires
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console trim: leather
  • Door trim: leather
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Subwoofer: 2
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Dash trim: leather
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Limited slip differential: rear
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Rear brake width: 0.9
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Premium brand: Bose
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Cupholders: covered
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Axle ratio: 3.42
  • Oil monitor
  • Front shock type: monotube
  • Front spring type: transverse leaf
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Rear shock type: monotube
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Rear suspension type: short and long arm
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Exhaust: quad tip
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Internet radio app: Pandora
  • Front brake width: 1.18
  • Painted brake calipers
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.3
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Drive mode selector
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Removable roof: targa top
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Wifi: hotspot
  • Wheels: painted aluminum
  • Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
  • Navigation system: touch screen display
  • Premium brakes
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Camera system: front
  • Steering ratio: 12.0
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Tire type: summer performance
  • Front brake diameter: 13.6
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Upholstery accents: perforated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Connected in-car apps: driving performance
  • Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • Smart device app function: maintenance status
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 39,844 KM
$37,800 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 38,623 KM
$48,800 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-Type F...
 39,644 KM
$55,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message