2016 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY Z51 3LT | COUPE | NAVIGATION | COMPETITION SEATS | CAMERA | VENTILATED SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This distinctive muscle car, Corvette #LT Z51 Coupe, V8 Engine, pushes 455hp. Exhaust, performance increases to 460 horsepower, aggressive exhaust sound, with 4" polished stainless-steel tips. Curb View cameras, front, Rear Vision Camera, Competition seats, 3LT interior trim seats, console, door armrests and instrument panel in interior colour selected, Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way, Seat adjusters, power bolster and power lumbar, Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior, Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel, upper door trim panels and console storage cover, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim, Package includes headliner, visors, trim above windshield and rear window, A-pillar trim and area around quarter window, Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom, Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information Center, Head-Up Display with colour readouts for street mode, track mode with g-meter, vehicle speed, engine rpm, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, Hatch release, push button open, Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
