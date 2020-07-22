2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Cargo Cover HEAD-UP DISPLAY 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver 8 Front stabilizer bar digital odometer driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Run flat tires Lumbar door pockets Front Push-Button Start voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Mylink Radio: AM/FM Theft-deterrent system range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Dash trim: leather Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Gauge: oil pressure Rear brake width: 0.9 Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.42 Oil monitor Front shock type: monotube Front spring type: transverse leaf Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Rear suspension type: short and long arm Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Internet radio app: Pandora Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Rear brake diameter: 13.3 Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Navigation system: touch screen display Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Infotainment: Android Auto ready Camera system: front Steering ratio: 12.0 Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Front brake diameter: 13.6 Power windows: safety reverse Multi-function remote: panic alarm Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: driving performance Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: maintenance status Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining voice operated element Apple CarPlay ready with read function low oil level auto-locking Stitcher in dash voice guided directions

