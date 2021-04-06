Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

8,999 KM

Details Description Features

$82,800

+ tax & licensing
$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY Z51 3LT, 450HP, CONVERTIBLE, PDR, HEATED

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY Z51 3LT, 450HP, CONVERTIBLE, PDR, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

8,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6842774
  • Stock #: PC6745
  • VIN: 1G1YM3D73G5102026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Kalahari
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6745
  • Mileage 8,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY Z51 CONVERTIBLE | 3LT | 460HP | AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 with a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 460hp 465 lb-ft of torque. The Corvette is an icon in American Sports scene for a reason. The V8 engine in combination with the great chassis design is a perfect car for track and road. Because this is the Convertible you will be able to hear the V8 engine even better. This is truly the perfect Summer car. It features a clean White Exterior with Brown Soft-top roof. The interior is also in a Matching Brown Leather.







The Z51 Performance Package includes dry sump lubrication system, specific close-ratio gearing, transmission-cooling system, larger 19-inch front and 20-inch rear aluminum alloy wheels and dual-compound Michelin tires, larger slotted rotors and brake-cooling ducts, electronic limited-slip differential and differential cooling system, and dual mode exhaust system.







You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star. Enjoy Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Input, with booming sound from a Bose Premium Sound System. Performance Video/Data Recorder, Amenities include Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags, Stability/Traction Control, and Security.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Phone
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Soft Top
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Run flat tires
Lumbar
door pockets
Front
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Dash trim: leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Rear brake width: 0.9
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Infotainment: MyLink
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Steering ratio: 12.0
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Power windows: safety reverse
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: driving performance
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
voice operated
element
remote operation
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
Stitcher
in dash
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

