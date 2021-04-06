+ taxes & licensing
2016 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE | 3LT | 455 HP V8 | SPORTS EXHAUST | AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | CURB VIEW CAMERA | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 455hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Corvette is an icon in American Sports scene for a reason. The V8 engine in combination with the great chassis design is a perfect car for track and road. Because this is the Convertible you will be able to hear the V8 engine even better. This is truly the perfect Summer car. It features a sleek Black Exterior with matching Black Soft-top roof. The interior is also in a contrasting Red Nappa Leather. This Corvette is also optioned with Sports Exhaust System ($4000)
With the 3LT Package you will get Performance Data Recorder, Nappa Leather Seats, Leather wrapped Interior elements, Heated and Vented Seats, power seats, Heads Up Display, Front and Back Camera, Bose Sound System and more.
You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star. Enjoy Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Input, with booming sound from a Bose Premium Sound System. Performance Video/Data Recorder, Amenities include Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags, Stability/Traction Control, and Security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
