2016 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 CONVERTIBLE w/3LZ | RARE one of 500 | C7.R SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE | Z07 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | BREMBO CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | 650 HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS AND DOOR TRIM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | PUSH-TO START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z06 Convertible with 3LZ trim boasts a Supercharged 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 650 hp@ 6400 rpm, and 650 lb-ft of torque @ 3600 rpm. This is the ultimate American Supercar that looks and feels as good as any European counterpart. It features yellow trimcoat exterior with black rims and black Nappa Leather Interior. You will also be able to experience the sound and weather even better when the roof is down. With a push of a button you will be able to retract the roof.
Available only with 3LZ trim, the Z06 C7.R Edition is primarily an appearance package. Interior features include a Jet Black leather trimmed and suede wrapped interior, competition sport seats, suede wrapped steering wheel and shifter, yellow contrast stitching, carbon fiber interior package, C7.R Limited-Edition interior plaque (includes racing victories) and Corvette Racing sill plates. On the exterior, changes include black Z06 Wheels with yellow stripe, yellow brake calipers, Corvette Racing wheel center caps, visible carbon fiber, Spectra Gray grille and vents, C7.R graphics, and the Z07 Performance Package with carbon ceramic brakes. It included its own sequential VIN starting with 700001. Only 500 units were produced!3LZ trim adds Cooled/Vented Seats, Performance Video/Data Recorder, GM MyLink Navigation upgrade, and Nappa Leather on the doors, dash, and side panels, for a premium feel.
You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star, Heads-Up-Display. Enjoy Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Input, with booming sound from a Premium Bose Sound System. Amenities include Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags, Stability/Traction Control and Security.
