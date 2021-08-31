+ taxes & licensing
2016 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | CONVERTIBLE | RWD | 6.2 LITER V8 | 455 HORSEPOWER | 3LT PACKAGE | Z51 PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CARBON FIBER TRIM | COMPETITION SPORT SEAT | PADDLE SHIFTER | COMPETITION STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY PACKAGE | FRONT CURB CAMERA | HEATED VENTED SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | JET BLACK PACKAGE | MYLINK AUDIO SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | 10 SPEAKER BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | RED BRAKE CALIPER | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 with 3LT boasts a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 455hp. It features a clean Arctic White Exterior, coupled with Sporty Red Brake Calipers and Black Wheels. The interior features Black Leather Competition Seats with Red Stitching that will make it pop even more on the white exterior colour. 3LT Package adds Cooled/Vented Seats, Performance Video/Data Recorder, GM MyLink Navigation upgrade, and of course the Nappa Leather on the doors, dash, and side panels, for a more premium feel. This upgraded Stingray also features carbon Fiber Trim with a carbon fiber Competition steering wheel.
The Z51 Performance Package includes dry sump lubrication system, specific close-ratio gearing, transmission-cooling system, larger 19-inch front and 20-inch rear aluminum alloy wheels and dual-compound Michelin tires, larger slotted rotors with brake-cooling ducts and Red Painted Calipers, electronic limited-slip differential and differential cooling system, and dual mode exhaust system.
You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star and Heads-Up-Display. Enjoy Satellite Radio,and bluetooth, with booming sound from a Bose Premium Sound System. Amenities include Heated/Cooled Leather Bucket Competition Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags, overhead rollover protection, Stability/Traction Control, and Security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
