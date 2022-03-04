Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

22,545 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
Stingray Coupe, 1LT, 455HP, V8, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

22,545KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8554415
  • Stock #: PC8125
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D70G5123884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8125
  • Mileage 22,545 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | AUTOMATIC | 6.2L V8 | 455HP | NAVIGATION | DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER | BLUETOOTH | CHROME BADGE PACKAGE | HEATED MIRRORS | PAINTED CARBON ROOF PANEL | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | SILVER INTERIOR TRIM | BACK UP CAMERA | DARK GRAY METALLIC BRAKE CALIPERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 Engine that pumps out 455hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Corvette is an icon in the American Sportscar scene for a reason. The V8 engine in combination with the great chassis design is the perfect car for track and road. This is truly the perfect summer car. It features a sleek Torch Red Exterior colour with a Black Nappa Leather Interior.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Power
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
2
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Run flat tires
Front
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Infotainment: MyLink
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Steering ratio: 12.0
Tire type: summer performance
Power windows: safety reverse
Premium brakes: Brembo
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
voice operated
element
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
Stitcher
in dash
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

