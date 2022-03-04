$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Coupe, 1LT, 455HP, V8, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8554415
- Stock #: PC8125
- VIN: 1G1YB2D70G5123884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8125
- Mileage 22,545 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | AUTOMATIC | 6.2L V8 | 455HP | NAVIGATION | DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER | BLUETOOTH | CHROME BADGE PACKAGE | HEATED MIRRORS | PAINTED CARBON ROOF PANEL | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | SILVER INTERIOR TRIM | BACK UP CAMERA | DARK GRAY METALLIC BRAKE CALIPERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 Engine that pumps out 455hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Corvette is an icon in the American Sportscar scene for a reason. The V8 engine in combination with the great chassis design is the perfect car for track and road. This is truly the perfect summer car. It features a sleek Torch Red Exterior colour with a Black Nappa Leather Interior.
