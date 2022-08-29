Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

29,457 KM

$107,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Z06 Convertible, Z07 PKG, 2LZ, MANUAL, BREMBO, NAV

Z06 Convertible, Z07 PKG, 2LZ, MANUAL, BREMBO, NAV

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

29,457KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9100927
  • Stock #: PC8674
  • VIN: 1G1YR3D60G5610849

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 29,457 KM

CLEAN CARFAX | CONVERTIBLE | 2LZ | Z07 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 | 650HP | 7-SPEED MANUAL | ACTIVE REV MATCHING | BREMBO CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | Z07 AERO | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | FRONT CURB VIEW CAMERAS | REARVIEW CAMERA | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | Z06 STEERING WHEEL WITH CARBON FIBRE | CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS







The 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z06 comes with a powerful 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine that outputs 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 7-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching. The Corvette is an icon in the American Sportscar scene for a reason. The Supercharged V8 engine in combination with the great chassis design is the perfect car for track and road. This is truly the perfect track-oriented high-performance car that can also be tame on the street.







This 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Z07 Performance Package features a Laguna Blue Metallic exterior colour with a Black convertible top, 19" front and 20" rear Z06 aluminum wheels in Black and a Carbon Ceramic Brake Setup with Dark Gray Metallic Brembo brake calipers. Inside it features a Kalahari Brown Mulan leather interior with Aluminum and Carbon Fibre trim, and Z06 Steering wheel with Carbon Fibre accents.







This car also features the 2LZ Equipment Package which adds a Bose Sound System, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with an 8-inch diagonal high-resolution colour touch-screen display with smartphone integration, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM and more.







The Z07 Performance Package includes Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Specific Z07 Suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Splitter End Plates Package and Clear Adjustable Wickerbill wing.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Power
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Run flat tires
Rear
Soft Top
2
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Lumbar
Active suspension
Front
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Gauge: oil pressure
Front brake width: 1.3
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 14.6
Rear brake width: 1.0
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Internet radio app: Pandora
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Infotainment: MyLink
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Camera system: front
Steering ratio: 12.0
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Power windows: safety reverse
Premium brakes: Brembo
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
voice operated
element
remote operation
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
Stitcher
in dash
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

