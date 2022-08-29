$107,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2016 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 Convertible, Z07 PKG, 2LZ, MANUAL, BREMBO, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$107,800
- Listing ID: 9100927
- Stock #: PC8674
- VIN: 1G1YR3D60G5610849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 29,457 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | CONVERTIBLE | 2LZ | Z07 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 | 650HP | 7-SPEED MANUAL | ACTIVE REV MATCHING | BREMBO CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | Z07 AERO | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | FRONT CURB VIEW CAMERAS | REARVIEW CAMERA | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | Z06 STEERING WHEEL WITH CARBON FIBRE | CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS
The 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z06 comes with a powerful 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine that outputs 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 7-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching. The Corvette is an icon in the American Sportscar scene for a reason. The Supercharged V8 engine in combination with the great chassis design is the perfect car for track and road. This is truly the perfect track-oriented high-performance car that can also be tame on the street.
This 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Z07 Performance Package features a Laguna Blue Metallic exterior colour with a Black convertible top, 19" front and 20" rear Z06 aluminum wheels in Black and a Carbon Ceramic Brake Setup with Dark Gray Metallic Brembo brake calipers. Inside it features a Kalahari Brown Mulan leather interior with Aluminum and Carbon Fibre trim, and Z06 Steering wheel with Carbon Fibre accents.
This car also features the 2LZ Equipment Package which adds a Bose Sound System, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with an 8-inch diagonal high-resolution colour touch-screen display with smartphone integration, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM and more.
The Z07 Performance Package includes Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Specific Z07 Suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Splitter End Plates Package and Clear Adjustable Wickerbill wing.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
