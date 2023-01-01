Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

82,804 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,804KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10076253
  • Stock #: 19203
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM5G7233454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL
Android Auto

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
TOUCHSCREEN
12v Power Port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

