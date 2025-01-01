Menu
2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT 

Special  Price: $2,500 AS IS

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
 Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS  The motor vehicle sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

180,300 KM

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

13145788

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,300KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB0G7191442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT 

Special  Price: $2,500 AS IS

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
 Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.

VEHICLE SOLD "AS IS"  The motor vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Oil life monitoring system
Dual map lights
COMPASS DISPLAY
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Windows

Tinted

Convenience

Console

Safety

Air Bags
safety belt pretensioners
safety belts
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio (Deleted when (UYE) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback is ordered on Fleet order types.)

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system

Exterior

Enhanced Acoustic Package
LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Armrest
Dual
Rear Window
battery
door handles
storage
alternator
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
lamp
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Interior
centre stack
steering column
rear air ducts
Door Locks
Driver
Lighting
WINDOWS
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
compound crank
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
manual-folding
Seat
3.83 Final Drive Ratio
Axle
blackwall
Electric
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
front passenger and rear outboard
tilt and telescopic
Audio system feature
Wipers
rear child security
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
2 auxiliary
2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
25mm hollow stabilizer bar
3-spoke
438 cold-cranking amps
Convenience hooks
Cup holders 2 in front centre console
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm
P215/60R16
all-season
articulating with dual cup holders
centre with sliding armrest
comfort grip
compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
dome with theater dimming
driver 6-way manual
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
floor mounted
front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
front height adjustable
front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings
front intermittent
front passenger 6-way manual
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
illuminated trunk area
includes Passenger Sensing System
inside rearview manual day/night
integrated with ambient LED back lighting
located in centre console
low rolling resistance
mounted audio and phone interface controls
outside heated
power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
power-adjustable
rack-mounted
rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
rear centre
single-zone electronic includes air filter
variable
solar absorbing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2016 Chevrolet Cruze