Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Chevrolet Spark

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,590

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,590

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
VIN KL8CD6SA1GC614535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
SOS Support System

$10,590

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Chevrolet Spark