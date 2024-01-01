$10,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark
1LT w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,965KM
VIN KL8CD6SAXGC604926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 109,965 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Fog Lamps and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Chevrolet Spark include:
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cruise Control
Fog Lamps
Aux Input
Rearview Camera
A/C
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34494
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
