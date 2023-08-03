Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/08/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $3948 claim was made.

2016 Chrysler 200

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chrysler 200

LX w/ Uconnect 5, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 200

LX w/ Uconnect 5, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,000KM
VIN 1C3CCCFB6GN139503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/08/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $3948 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Interior

Cruise Control
5" Touchscreen

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Power Side Mirrors
Power Windows & Door Locks
UCONNECT 5
12V Power Outlets
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ proximity Entry & Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel 32,500 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat 60,000 KM $25,890 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 51,640 KM $25,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 200