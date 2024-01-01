Menu
Over 14 Years in business,
--     Fully certified.
--     Touring ,,,,, Leather ,,,,   7 passengers
--     Automatic,,
--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

189,000 KM

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rc1cg2gr138877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

2016 Chrysler Town & Country