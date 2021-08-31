+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2016 DODGE CHALLENGER RT | AUTOMATIC | 5.7L V8 | 375HP | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | POWERED HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | BLUETOOTH | PARK SENSE | ELECTRIC MIRRORS | POWER LOCKS | U-CONNECT | DAY-NIGHT AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | PUSH TO START | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2016 Dodge Challenger RT has one of the most powerful engines on the market making it a competitor even with the most high-end performance sports cars. The Challenger RT is powered by a Supercharged 5.7-liter V8 engine that generates 375-horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. This Challenger comes in Black Exterior and the Interior has a Premium Black Cloth seats.
The Challenger RT features premium Cloth Powered seating and the front two seats have heating capabilities for chilly night.
It has the Uconnect 8.4 with bluetooth connectivity. To ensure drivers can clearly hear the music over all of that horsepower, the Challenger RT is fitted with 6 powerful speakers.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
