2016 Dodge Challenger

94,132 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T, 375 HP, NAVI, HEATED, BACKUP CAM, SUNROOF

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T, 375 HP, NAVI, HEATED, BACKUP CAM, SUNROOF

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7942614
  • Stock #: PC7668
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT8GH314244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PITCH BLACK CLEAR COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7668
  • Mileage 94,132 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 DODGE CHALLENGER RT | AUTOMATIC | 5.7L V8 | 375HP | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | POWERED HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | BLUETOOTH | PARK SENSE | ELECTRIC MIRRORS | POWER LOCKS | U-CONNECT | DAY-NIGHT AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | PUSH TO START | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2016 Dodge Challenger RT has one of the most powerful engines on the market making it a competitor even with the most high-end performance sports cars. The Challenger RT is powered by a Supercharged 5.7-liter V8 engine that generates 375-horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. This Challenger comes in Black Exterior and the Interior has a Premium Black Cloth seats.







The Challenger RT features premium Cloth Powered seating and the front two seats have heating capabilities for chilly night.







It has the Uconnect 8.4 with bluetooth connectivity. To ensure drivers can clearly hear the music over all of that horsepower, the Challenger RT is fitted with 6 powerful speakers.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Trip Odometer
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
PERFORMANCE
door pockets
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.26
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Power windows: safety reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Emissions: 50 state
Infotainment: Uconnect
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Axle ratio: 3.90
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Rear brake width: 0.87
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Alternator: 160 amps
halogen
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Steering ratio: 12.3
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
proximity entry system
reclining
rear folding
voice operated
manual passenger seat
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

