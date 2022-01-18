2016 Dodge Challenger

$81,800 + taxes & licensing 1 , 7 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8150260

8150260 Stock #: PC7809

PC7809 VIN: 2C3CDZC94GH322537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7809

Mileage 1,799 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Trunk release 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Lumbar PERFORMANCE Active suspension door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear range power folding Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mats: front Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Subwoofer: 2 Center console trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Premium brand: harman/kardon Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar Rear brake width: 1.1 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Wheels: painted aluminum Navigation system: touch screen display Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Power windows: safety reverse Floor mat material: premium carpet Easy entry: manual driver seat Power door locks: auto-locking Emissions: 50 state Spare tire kit: inflator kit Infotainment: Uconnect Premium brakes: Brembo Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Axle ratio: 3.70 Front brake width: 1.34 Battery rating: 730 CCA Front brake diameter: 15.4 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Total speakers: 18 variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Alternator: 220 amps Window defogger: rear Steering ratio: 14.4 Watts: 900 Hood scoop: dual LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot proximity entry system auto delay off reclining rear folding voice operated auto high beam dimmer element tire sealant manual passenger seat Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

