2016 Dodge Challenger

1,799 KM

Details Description Features

$81,800

+ tax & licensing
$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT HELLCAT, COUPE, 707 HP, SUPERCHARGED, BREMBO

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT HELLCAT, COUPE, 707 HP, SUPERCHARGED, BREMBO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$81,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,799KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8150260
  Stock #: PC7809
  VIN: 2C3CDZC94GH322537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7809
  • Mileage 1,799 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT | COUPE | HEMI 6.2 LITER SUPERCHARGED V8 | 707 HP | AUTOMATIC | BREMBO BRAKE SYSTEM | SEVERE DUTY II ENGINE COOLING | SRT BILSTEIN ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | HIGH DOWNFORCE SPOILER | BLIND SPOTY MONITORING | REAR CROSS DETECTION | BRAKE ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTER 'n GO PKG | RED KEY UNLOCK | SRT PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | | RAIN SENSOR WIPERS | 8.4 UCONNECT NAV | VOICE COMMAND | 18 HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SPEAKER |BACKUP CAM | PARKSENSE SYSTEM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has one of the most powerful engines on the market making it a competitor even with the most high-end performance sports cars. The Challenger SRT Hellcat is powered by a Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT Hellcat V8 engine that generates 707-horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. To manage all of the power and give drivers maximum handling, the Challenger SRT Hellcat has a specially-made SRT-tuned three-mode Bilstein adaptive dampening system. This suspension has three modes including a Street Mode for a sporty but compliant ride, a Sport Mode for firm handling and a Track Mode for maximum handling plus performance shifting and gear holding. This Hellcat comes in a Black exterior paint and a black leather interior.







The Hellcat can comfortably seat two peopel in its coupe design, and as the top-notch Challenger trim, the interior is fitted with high-end finishes. The Challenger SRT Hellcat features premium laguna SRT leather seating and the front two seats have heating capabilities for chilly nights and ventilated seats for hot summer days.







It has an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, where drivers can activate the Launch Control feature, which helps to enhance performance at every level or the Uconnect 8.4 with GPS navigation system. To ensure drivers can clearly hear the music over all of that horsepower, the SRT Hellcat is fitted with an 18 speaker Harmon Kardon sound system with a subwoofer.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
HD Radio
Rear
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Subwoofer: 2
Center console trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake width: 1.1
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Wheels: painted aluminum
Navigation system: touch screen display
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Power windows: safety reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Emissions: 50 state
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Infotainment: Uconnect
Premium brakes: Brembo
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Axle ratio: 3.70
Front brake width: 1.34
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Total speakers: 18
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Alternator: 220 amps
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.4
Watts: 900
Hood scoop: dual
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
proximity entry system
auto delay off
reclining
rear folding
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
element
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

