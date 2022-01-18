$81,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT HELLCAT, COUPE, 707 HP, SUPERCHARGED, BREMBO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$81,800
- Listing ID: 8150260
- Stock #: PC7809
- VIN: 2C3CDZC94GH322537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1,799 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT | COUPE | HEMI 6.2 LITER SUPERCHARGED V8 | 707 HP | AUTOMATIC | BREMBO BRAKE SYSTEM | SEVERE DUTY II ENGINE COOLING | SRT BILSTEIN ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | HIGH DOWNFORCE SPOILER | BLIND SPOTY MONITORING | REAR CROSS DETECTION | BRAKE ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTER 'n GO PKG | RED KEY UNLOCK | SRT PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | | RAIN SENSOR WIPERS | 8.4 UCONNECT NAV | VOICE COMMAND | 18 HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SPEAKER |BACKUP CAM | PARKSENSE SYSTEM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has one of the most powerful engines on the market making it a competitor even with the most high-end performance sports cars. The Challenger SRT Hellcat is powered by a Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT Hellcat V8 engine that generates 707-horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. To manage all of the power and give drivers maximum handling, the Challenger SRT Hellcat has a specially-made SRT-tuned three-mode Bilstein adaptive dampening system. This suspension has three modes including a Street Mode for a sporty but compliant ride, a Sport Mode for firm handling and a Track Mode for maximum handling plus performance shifting and gear holding. This Hellcat comes in a Black exterior paint and a black leather interior.
The Hellcat can comfortably seat two peopel in its coupe design, and as the top-notch Challenger trim, the interior is fitted with high-end finishes. The Challenger SRT Hellcat features premium laguna SRT leather seating and the front two seats have heating capabilities for chilly nights and ventilated seats for hot summer days.
It has an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, where drivers can activate the Launch Control feature, which helps to enhance performance at every level or the Uconnect 8.4 with GPS navigation system. To ensure drivers can clearly hear the music over all of that horsepower, the SRT Hellcat is fitted with an 18 speaker Harmon Kardon sound system with a subwoofer.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
