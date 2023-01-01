Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 4 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10540632

10540632 Stock #: 22373

22373 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR225699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 102,486 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features 12V Power Outlets Tri Zone A/C Second Row Bench w/ Rear Stow n Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.