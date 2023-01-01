Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

102,486 KM

Details

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus Package w/ Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, A/C

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus Package w/ Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

102,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10540632
  • Stock #: 22373
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR225699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Trailer Sway Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

12V Power Outlets
Tri Zone A/C
Second Row Bench w/ Rear Stow n Go

