Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

267,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1699397993
  2. 1699397998
  3. 1699398003
  4. 1699398007
  5. 1699398012
  6. 1699398015
  7. 1699398019
  8. 1699398023
  9. 1699398032
  10. 1699398036
  11. 1699398042
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
267,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638426
  • Stock #: 9270
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR397173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with a 3.6L 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c , rear a/c, alloy wheels sto n go seating, leather and suede interior with power drivers seat and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2013 Honda Fit DX-A
 168,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4
285,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4
195,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory