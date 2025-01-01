$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 183,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! FULL STOW N GO! SECOND ROW POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT
$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
416-356-8118