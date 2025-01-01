Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SE! FULL STOW N GO! SECOND ROW POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR</p><p>WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT</p><p>$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

183,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12718335

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1751641185
  2. 1751641184
  3. 1751641185
  4. 1751641184
  5. 1751641186
  6. 1751641186
  7. 1751641184
  8. 1751641186
  9. 1751641184
  10. 1751641185
  11. 1751641184
  12. 1751641184
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR313822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 183,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! FULL STOW N GO! SECOND ROW POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT

$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 118,500 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 122,200 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 129,500 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan