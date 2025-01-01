$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMIUM PLUS-STOW N GO-LEATHER-REMOTE START
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M25-272
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out Canada's best selling minivan. Our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is finished in a sleek silver exterior paired with a stylish and comfortable black leather interior. This well-equipped minivan is perfect for families, commuters, or anyone needing a reliable, spacious, and feature-packed vehicle. It comes loaded with convenient features such as remote start, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming, and the versatile Stow 'N Go seating system that allows you to effortlessly fold the second and third rows flat into the floor for maximum cargo space. Additional features include cruise control for smooth highway driving, ice-cold air conditioning to keep everyone comfortable on hot days, and full power options including power windows, locks, and mirrors. The Premium Plus package enhances the overall driving experience with added style and comfort throughout the cabin. This Grand Caravan has been very well maintained and recently fitted with brand new brakes and tires, so its ready to hit the road with confidence. Whether you're hauling the family, traveling long distances, or simply looking for a dependable daily driver with tons of flexibility, this Grand Caravan is up to the task. Dont miss out on this clean, spacious, and affordable vancontact us today to arrange a test drive or get more details!
