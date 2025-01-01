Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out Canadas best selling minivan. Our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is finished in a sleek silver exterior paired with a stylish and comfortable black leather interior. This well-equipped minivan is perfect for families, commuters, or anyone needing a reliable, spacious, and feature-packed vehicle. It comes loaded with convenient features such as remote start, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming, and the versatile Stow N Go seating system that allows you to effortlessly fold the second and third rows flat into the floor for maximum cargo space. Additional features include cruise control for smooth highway driving, ice-cold air conditioning to keep everyone comfortable on hot days, and full power options including power windows, locks, and mirrors. The Premium Plus package enhances the overall driving experience with added style and comfort throughout the cabin. This Grand Caravan has been very well maintained and recently fitted with brand new brakes and tires, so its ready to hit the road with confidence. Whether youre hauling the family, traveling long distances, or simply looking for a dependable daily driver with tons of flexibility, this Grand Caravan is up to the task. Dont miss out on this clean, spacious, and affordable vancontact us today to arrange a test drive or get more details!<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755020300777_6501184334582261 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span></p><p><p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }<br><br>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br><br>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.<br><br>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!<br><br>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><p><br></p><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! <br><br>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!<br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! <br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....<br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p><br></p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS-STOW N GO-LEATHER-REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle
12862754

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS-STOW N GO-LEATHER-REMOTE START

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 12862754
  2. 12862754
  3. 12862754
  4. 12862754
  5. 12862754
  6. 12862754
  7. 12862754
  8. 12862754
  9. 12862754
  10. 12862754
  11. 12862754
  12. 12862754
  13. 12862754
  14. 12862754
  15. 12862754
  16. 12862754
  17. 12862754
  18. 12862754
  19. 12862754
  20. 12862754
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR154249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M25-272
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out Canada's best selling minivan. Our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is finished in a sleek silver exterior paired with a stylish and comfortable black leather interior. This well-equipped minivan is perfect for families, commuters, or anyone needing a reliable, spacious, and feature-packed vehicle. It comes loaded with convenient features such as remote start, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming, and the versatile Stow 'N Go seating system that allows you to effortlessly fold the second and third rows flat into the floor for maximum cargo space. Additional features include cruise control for smooth highway driving, ice-cold air conditioning to keep everyone comfortable on hot days, and full power options including power windows, locks, and mirrors. The Premium Plus package enhances the overall driving experience with added style and comfort throughout the cabin. This Grand Caravan has been very well maintained and recently fitted with brand new brakes and tires, so its ready to hit the road with confidence. Whether you're hauling the family, traveling long distances, or simply looking for a dependable daily driver with tons of flexibility, this Grand Caravan is up to the task. Dont miss out on this clean, spacious, and affordable vancontact us today to arrange a test drive or get more details!

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?


TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
6049# Gvwr
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
17 Wheel Covers
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Crystal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2021 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD-F SPORT-SUNROOF-NAVI-WHITE INTERIOR for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD-F SPORT-SUNROOF-NAVI-WHITE INTERIOR 110,000 KM $32,977 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD-PUSH BUTTON-BLIND SPOT for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD-PUSH BUTTON-BLIND SPOT 106,755 KM $19,977 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS-STOW N GO-LEATHER-REMOTE START for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS-STOW N GO-LEATHER-REMOTE START 150,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan