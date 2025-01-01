Menu
For sale is a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package in excellent condition with only 93,000 km. This low-mileage minivan has had just one owner since new and has never been in an accident, making it a reliable and worry-free choice for your family or business needs. It comes well-equipped with second row stow n go seating. alloy wheels, front and rear air conditioning to keep everyone comfortable, power rear vents for added airflow, and roll-down rear windows for passenger convenience. The interior is spacious and practical, with the versatility the Grand Caravan is known for, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether youre running errands around town or heading out on a long trip, this van delivers dependable performance and comfort every step of the way. Clean, well cared for, and ready for the road dont miss your chance to own this solid and trustworthy vehicle.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,607 KM

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Used
93,607KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR331670

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 331670
  • Mileage 93,607 KM

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
6049# Gvwr
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Covered Dashboard Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
