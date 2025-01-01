$14,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Package-93KM-1 OWNER-ALLOYS!
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 331670
- Mileage 93,607 KM
Vehicle Description
For sale is a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package in excellent condition with only 93,000 km. This low-mileage minivan has had just one owner since new and has never been in an accident, making it a reliable and worry-free choice for your family or business needs. It comes well-equipped with second row stow n go seating. alloy wheels, front and rear air conditioning to keep everyone comfortable, power rear vents for added airflow, and roll-down rear windows for passenger convenience. The interior is spacious and practical, with the versatility the Grand Caravan is known for, offering plenty of room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're running errands around town or heading out on a long trip, this van delivers dependable performance and comfort every step of the way. Clean, well cared for, and ready for the road dont miss your chance to own this solid and trustworthy vehicle.{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST****$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON301 WESTON ROADTORONTO, ON M6N 3P14 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
