$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

  • 149,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5092526
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR357435
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

WHAT DO YOU GET?

-Stow N Go
-3.6L Pentastar V6
-Six Speed Automatic Transmission
-UConnect Media Centre
-17" Steel Rims
-Cloth Seats
-Heated Mirrors
-Auto Up/Down Front Windows
-Tilting Steering Wheel
-Power Windows, locks, mirrors
-Keyless Entry

WHAT IS THE DODGE GRAND CARAVAN?
This van is one of the most popular vans in North America and for good reason it is very affordable and comes with a lot of great features as standard. Plus maintenance on these are relatively inexpensive. This van has amazing practicality and longevity. If you are looking for something budget friendly, low on running costs and need the space of a van this is the one for you!

FINANCING AVAILABLE?
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!

HAVE A TRADE-INS?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US:
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca
We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm
OPEN ON Sundays: 12pm to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

