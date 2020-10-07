Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5951616
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR332278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black7
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 pass, power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac, keyless, alarm, very clean in and out , one owner, from Chrysler dealership, drives excellent,

416-831-0578

info@mapleccars.ca

www.mapleccars.ca

Maple C Cars Ltd

90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

-

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple C Cars

2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS
 162,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 166,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 186,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

Call Dealer

416-831-XXXX

(click to show)

416-831-0578

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory