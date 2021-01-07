Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

74,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6518406
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR383266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 DODGE CARAVAN COMES WITH PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL,STOW N GO SEATS, ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS ,POWER MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL,AND MUCH MORE!!!

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!

HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US: 
TEL: (416)- 518- 3034 OR (437)- 771- 2761
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-XXXX

647-717-3619

647-346-5333
