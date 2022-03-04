$13,900+ tax & licensing
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SAFETY INCLUDED,$13900
Location
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8559329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED,WELL KEPT,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$13900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
