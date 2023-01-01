$12,688 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 6 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9634417

9634417 Stock #: N82628A

N82628A VIN: 2C4RDGBG2GR392977

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,685 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.