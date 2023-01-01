2016 Dodge Journey

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 9 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10084755

10084755 Stock #: K1812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # K1812

Mileage 186,904 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.