2016 Dodge Journey

108,682 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

SE

2016 Dodge Journey

SE

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

108,682KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7218551
  • Stock #: 419
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB8GT134272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,682 KM

Vehicle Description

A very nice SUV with 7 seats.

Fully shampooed and clean.

Affordable price. Good for a big family.

Economical in gas. Good road grip.

There is no extra cost we sold all vehicles certified.

Please call or text before the visit.

 

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels

Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

