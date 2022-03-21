2016 Dodge Journey

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 6 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8683529

8683529 Stock #: IW19324A

IW19324A VIN: 3C4PDCCB3GT197390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # IW19324A

Mileage 146,677 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.