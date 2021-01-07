Menu
2016 Dodge Promaster 3500

114,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors

416-248-2291

HIGHROOF*3.6L*160WB*EXTENDED*PICTURES COMING!!*

Location

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

114,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6533274
  • Stock #: 127639
  • VIN: 3C6URVJG3GE127639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-HIGHROOF -3.6L -160WB -EXTENDED -PICTURES COMING!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

