2016 Ferrari California

13,354 KM

$199,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

T 553HP, TURBOCHARGED, CARBON FIBER PADDLE SHIFTERS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

13,354KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7657795
  • Stock #: PC7414
  • VIN: ZFF77XJA7G0212545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7414
  • Mileage 13,354 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 FERRARI CALIFORNIA T | 3.9L V8 | 553HP | TURBOCHARGED | RWD | KEYLESS ENTRY | DIGITAL BOOST GAUGE | HEATED MIRRORS | POWER CONVERIBLE TOP | RAIN SENSOR | NAVIGATION | PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | CARBON STEERING WHEEL | CARBON PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH START ENGINE | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER SEATS | WHITE STITCHING | YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS | VALET FUNCTION | POWER BUCKET SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2016 Ferrari California T is ideal for those looking for a highly exclusive sports car, that consider driving enjoyment a value to pursue on every occasion: a weekend out of town, a long journey, shopping in the city, or simply getting to the office. You'll love the sleek Black Exterior, elegant Black Interior with Sport Bucket Seats, with Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Accents. This sports car is sure to turn heads whether its convertible top is up or down. The rear baggage space has a capacity impressive for a convertible vehicle of this type, allowing you to transport everything from luggage, to golf clubs, to groceries.







Its mighty race-inspired 3.9L Twinturbo V8 Engine produces 553 horsepower,Dual Clutch 7-Speed Transmission with Carbon Paddle Shifters. Key features include a Navigation System,Camera,r Bucket Seats,Bluetooth Connectivity, Yellow brake calipers and much more.







The California T has Standard Safety Features that include 2 Front Headrests, Child Seat Anchors, Dual Front Side-Mounted Airbags, Remote Anti-Theft Alarm System, Stability Control, Traction Control and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Wheels: aluminum
Rear brake width: 1.26
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Hard drive: 30GB
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Front seat type: Recaro
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Front brake width: 1.34
Front brake diameter: 15.4
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Axle ratio: 4.44
Center console trim: aluminum
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Premium brand: Becker
Vanity mirrors: passenger illuminating
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Side airbags: head protection chambers
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
voice operated
element
self-leveling
with read function
tire sealant
low battery
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
rear console with armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

