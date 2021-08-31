+ taxes & licensing
2016 FERRARI CALIFORNIA T | 3.9L V8 | 553HP | TURBOCHARGED | RWD | KEYLESS ENTRY | DIGITAL BOOST GAUGE | HEATED MIRRORS | POWER CONVERIBLE TOP | RAIN SENSOR | NAVIGATION | PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | CARBON STEERING WHEEL | CARBON PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH START ENGINE | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER SEATS | WHITE STITCHING | YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS | VALET FUNCTION | POWER BUCKET SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2016 Ferrari California T is ideal for those looking for a highly exclusive sports car, that consider driving enjoyment a value to pursue on every occasion: a weekend out of town, a long journey, shopping in the city, or simply getting to the office. You'll love the sleek Black Exterior, elegant Black Interior with Sport Bucket Seats, with Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Accents. This sports car is sure to turn heads whether its convertible top is up or down. The rear baggage space has a capacity impressive for a convertible vehicle of this type, allowing you to transport everything from luggage, to golf clubs, to groceries.
Its mighty race-inspired 3.9L Twinturbo V8 Engine produces 553 horsepower,Dual Clutch 7-Speed Transmission with Carbon Paddle Shifters. Key features include a Navigation System,Camera,r Bucket Seats,Bluetooth Connectivity, Yellow brake calipers and much more.
The California T has Standard Safety Features that include 2 Front Headrests, Child Seat Anchors, Dual Front Side-Mounted Airbags, Remote Anti-Theft Alarm System, Stability Control, Traction Control and many more.
