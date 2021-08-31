2016 Ferrari California

$199,800 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 3 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7657795

Stock #: PC7414

PC7414 VIN: ZFF77XJA7G0212545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nero Daytona Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7414

Mileage 13,354 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release 6 low oil pressure low washer fluid Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension Interior Motion Sensor Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Steering wheel trim: alloy Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Dash trim: leather Convertible rear window: glass Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Convertible roof: power retractable hard top Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Wheels: aluminum Rear brake width: 1.26 Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar Interior accents: aluminum Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Hard drive: 30GB Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Grille color: black with chrome accents Total speakers: 6 Alternator: 150 amps Power door locks: auto-locking Spare tire kit: inflator kit Front seat type: Recaro Impact sensor: fuel cut-off Front brake width: 1.34 Front brake diameter: 15.4 In-Dash CD: DVD audio Axle ratio: 4.44 Center console trim: aluminum variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Premium brand: Becker Vanity mirrors: passenger illuminating Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in. LAMP FAILURE Side airbags: head protection chambers Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Headliner trim: leather iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off reclining maintenance due voice operated element self-leveling with read function tire sealant low battery Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning rear console with armrest

