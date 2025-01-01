2016 Fiat 500

Menu
Adventure meets Italian style in this Fiat 500X Trekking Plus AWD. Fully loaded and ready for anything, this compact SUV is built for drivers who want performance, comfort, and capability all in one sleek package. With its rugged good looks, all-wheel drive system, and smooth automatic transmission, the 500X handles weekend getaways and urban commutes with ease.

Inside, youll find premium features like heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, navigation, and a premium sound system, giving you all the luxury you need while you chase the road less traveled. The raised stance and Trekking trim give it a bold, off-road-inspired presence that stands out wherever you go.

This isnt just another SUV. Its a compact powerhouse thats ready for any terrain and any adventure. Drive it once and youll see why the 500X is unlike anything else on the road.

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Used
130,000KM
VIN ZFBCFYET7GP343258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.


WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!


#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?


Adventure meets Italian style in this Fiat 500X Trekking Plus AWD. Fully loaded and ready for anything, this compact SUV is built for drivers who want performance, comfort, and capability all in one sleek package. With its rugged good looks, all-wheel drive system, and smooth automatic transmission, the 500X handles weekend getaways and urban commutes with ease.


Inside, you'll find premium features like heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, navigation, and a premium sound system, giving you all the luxury you need while you chase the road less traveled. The raised stance and Trekking trim give it a bold, off-road-inspired presence that stands out wherever you go.


This isnt just another SUV. Its a compact powerhouse thats ready for any terrain and any adventure. Drive it once and youll see why the 500X is unlike anything else on the road.



TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!


FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON


301 WESTON ROAD


TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season
Metal-Look Door Handles
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Remote Start System
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Smart Device Integration
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
height adjustment
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 x 7 Aluminum w/Painted Pockets
080 kgs (4
586 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Fiat 500