2016 Fiat 500

Menu
Account
Sign In
  <p><span style=color: rgb(13, 23, 34); font-family: Graphik, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 0.2px; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?<br style=box-sizing: border-box;>On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>CONTACT US:<br style=box-sizing: border-box;>TEL: 6473989268<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762115423749_5907708249827283 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.</p>Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $990 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.</span></p>

2016 Fiat 500

74,591 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Fiat 500

X FWD 4dr Lounge

Watch This Vehicle
13162999

2016 Fiat 500

X FWD 4dr Lounge

Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

  1. 13162999
  2. 13162999
  3. 13162999
  4. 13162999
  5. 13162999
  6. 13162999
  7. 13162999
  8. 13162999
  9. 13162999
  10. 13162999
  11. 13162999
  12. 13162999
  13. 13162999
  14. 13162999
  15. 13162999
  16. 13162999
  17. 13162999
  18. 13162999
  19. 13162999
  20. 13162999
  21. 13162999
  22. 13162999
  23. 13162999
  24. 13162999
  25. 13162999
  26. 13162999
Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,591KM
VIN ZFBCFXDT4GP307961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7961
  • Mileage 74,591 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

 

CONTACT US:
TEL: 6473989268

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $990 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.734 Final Drive Ratio

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Remote Start System
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 1
height adjustment
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
940 kgs 4
277 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A2 Toronto Auto LTD

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition 105,210 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 174,729 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited 85,560 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Email A2 Toronto Auto LTD

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A2 Toronto Auto LTD

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-818-XXXX

(click to show)

416-818-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

416-818-7799

2016 Fiat 500