2016 Ford E450 Super Duty

31,000 KM

Details

$48,960

+ tax & licensing
$48,960

+ taxes & licensing

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

16'8" FOOT BOX - GAS ENGINE

16'8" FOOT BOX - GAS ENGINE

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,960

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7866027
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FL5GDC28725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***INCREDIBLE TRUCK AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITON***ONLY 31,000 KMS***FULLY CERTIFIED

-OVERALL HEIGHT: 10'10"/3.30M

-OVERALL LENGTH: 26'4"/8.02M

-OVERALL WIDTH: 7'11"/2.41M

-OVERALL LENGTH: 16'8"/5.08M

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steel Wheels
Auxiliary Audio Input

