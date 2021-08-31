2016 Ford E450 Super Duty

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,960 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7866027

7866027 VIN: 1FDWE4FL5GDC28725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input

