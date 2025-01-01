Menu
2016, FORD EDGE TITANIUM ECOBOOST AWD

Details Description Features

13058483

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
109,900KM
VIN 2FMPK4K96GBC55008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2016, FORD EDGE TITANIUM ECOBOOST AWD 

Special Financing Price: $15,490 Cash Price: $ 17,490

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.  To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.   All vehicles can be Certified for an additional  $995.  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  


Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.


Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles.

Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4.  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Call Dealer

416-740-8090

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

