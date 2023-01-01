Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

133,700 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10549641
  2. 10549641
  3. 10549641
  4. 10549641
  5. 10549641
  6. 10549641
  7. 10549641
  8. 10549641
  9. 10549641
  10. 10549641
  11. 10549641
  12. 10549641
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10549641
  • Stock #: 22573
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GXXGUA70418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Power Points

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Roll Stability Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 106,585 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 130,392 KM
$23,490 + tax & lic
2020 Volvo XC40 Mome...
 39,900 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory