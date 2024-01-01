2016 Ford Escape

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Fully certified.  </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     SE, 4WD, Leather, Automatic</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2016 Ford Escape

232,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
11989284

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1733434329
  2. 1733434329
  3. 1733434329
  4. 1733434330
  5. 1733434330
  6. 1733434330
  7. 1733434329
  8. 1733434330
  9. 1733434329
  10. 1733434330
  11. 1733434329
  12. 1733434329
  13. 1733434328
  14. 1733434329
  15. 1733434328
  16. 1733434328
  17. 1733434328
  18. 1733434328
  19. 1733434328
  20. 1733434330
  21. 1733434328
  22. 1733434330
  23. 1733434328
  24. 1733434328
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
232,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fmcu9gxxgua56986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.  

--     SE, 4WD, Leather, Automatic

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 157,500 KM $8,450 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Ford Escape 198,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Ford Fusion 245,000 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape